SLO airport deploys new aircraft rescue fire-fighting vehicle



New emergency vehicle is staffed 24/7 by certified personnel

– On Friday at noon, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Station #21, located at the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport, will introduce a new grant-funded aircraft rescue fire-fighting crash truck.

The new truck is an Oshkosh Global Striker 1500 4X4 3rd edition. The truck carries 1500 gallons of water, 210 gallons of foam, 460 lbs. of Halotron, and 550 lbs. of Purple K. It’s equipped with a Snozzle R50 HRET (High Reach Extendable Turret) capable of delivering up to 750 GPM from ground level up to 51 feet high, according to county fire.

The turret has a piercing tip and cameras used to pierce the aircraft’s skin and deliver a 250 GPM fog pattern to provide rapid intervention, if needed, to protect the ingress/egress of occupants debarking an aircraft.

The emergency vehicle is staffed 24/7 by San Luis Obispo County Fire ARFF-certified personnel.

