Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 6, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » New COVID-19 testing site at ECHO in Atascadero
  • Follow Us!

New COVID-19 testing site at ECHO in Atascadero 

Posted: 6:09 am, June 6, 2020 by News Staff

covid 19 testing Paso Robles–A new pop-up COVID-19 testing site will open at ECHO in Atascadero on Wed-Thu June 11-12. ECHO is located at 6370 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero CA.

Testing continues to be available Mon-Fri from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m .at:

  • Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach
  • San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo

 

Those who want to be tested at any location can register for appointments now at readyslo.orgOnline registration for appointments is the preferred method and those without Internet access call (805) 543-2444.

Testing is free. Anyone can be tested. No COVID-19 symptoms are needed.



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.