New COVID-19 testing site at ECHO in Atascadero

–A new pop-up COVID-19 testing site will open at ECHO in Atascadero on Wed-Thu June 11-12. ECHO is located at 6370 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero CA.

Testing continues to be available Mon-Fri from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m .at:

Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo

Those who want to be tested at any location can register for appointments now at readyslo.org. Online registration for appointments is the preferred method and those without Internet access call (805) 543-2444.

Testing is free. Anyone can be tested. No COVID-19 symptoms are needed.

