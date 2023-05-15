New craft classes offered this summer

Classes led by instructor Amanda Edick of Central Coast Craft Parties

– New craft classes are now available for craft enthusiasts of all ages this summer through the City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Department. Led by instructor Amanda Edick of Central Coast Craft Parties, sessions are held in the Centennial Park Meeting Room – Acorn.

The first craft class, “Glowing Mosaics,” will be held on June 26, followed by another session on August 9. On June 20 and August 3, attendees can dive into the world of “Macrame Rainbows.” Other upcoming classes include “Macrame Wall Hanging” on July 11, “Resin Art Keychains” on July 17, and “Sand Art Terrariums” on June 12 and July 26.

Open to individuals aged 5 to adult, the craft classes provide an opportunity for participants to explore their artistic side and create colorful mosaic crafts, macrame rainbows, wall hangings, resin art keychains, and sand art terrariums. With a $15 supply fee payable to the instructor at the class, attendees will receive all the necessary materials to complete their craft projects.

Children between the ages of 5 and 9 are welcome to attend the classes with the assistance of an accompanying adult. This ensures that younger participants can fully engage in the craft-making process while receiving guidance from their parent or guardian.

For adults interested in making their own mosaic creations, it is advised to register for the class individually. This allows grownups to immerse themselves in the craft experience and explore their own artistic vision.

Families with multiple members can take advantage of the $3 additional family member discount.

For more information about individual sessions or to register, click here.

