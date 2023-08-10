New crosswalk installed at Niblick and Appaloosa

Niblick and Creston Road repairs update

– The most recent improvements at Niblick and Appaloosa, where a crosswalk was installed along with a pedestrian push button crossing, were funded by a grant, according to a recent Facebook post by the City of Paso Robles. The grant is required to be spent ASAP, so the city says it went ahead and made these improvements. The entire Niblick Corridor improvement plan that is using the $13.8M grant funds is still a few years out.

Learn more here: https://www.prcity.com/849/Niblick-Corridor-Plan

The city received four bids for phase I of the Creston Road Sustainable Streets Corridor Plan. It appears the low bidder is Granite Construction at $8.4 million, according to the city. This is the initial information, pending staff review.

The initial bidding for this work earlier this year did not yield any interested contractors due to a lack of capacity to begin a new project of this scale immediately. However, contractors’ feedback suggested that capacity exists to take on new projects later this year. This updated bid shifts the construction work to later this year to address capacity concerns.

The city will not issue the notice to proceed to construct until late 2023. Learn more here: https://www.prcity.com/370/Creston-Road-Corridor-Plan

Share To Social Media