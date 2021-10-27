New defensive linewoman is ‘tackling stereotypes’ on high school football team

Crimson Newsmagazine reports:

– Sophomore Kylee Dayton kicks off the JV football season being the only girl on the team. The Bearcat’s newest defensive lineman, number two, is not the typical football player you’d expect. She can be seen fighting through the trenches with the intent of blowing up the play. “They” are Kylee Dayton, a linewoman.

Sophomore Dayton is the first female football player of the decade in PRHS. According to a statista survey of 2,200 respondents 18 years old and older in June of 2021, 47-percent of women are interested in football; however, next to none actually play the sport (only 6.4-percent of women).

Strong and ambitious are two words that can be used to describe Dayton. Her strong will and lack of care for what others think allowed her to pursue her interest in the sport.

Click here to read more on Crimson Newsmagazine.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement