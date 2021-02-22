New dynamic entertainment venue opens at Dairy Creek Golf Course

–San Luis Obispo County Parks introduces their new entertainment venue at El Chorro Regional Park on Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. The venue named “Swing Time” opened for business on Oct. 19, 2020. The operation is consistent with the current COVID-19 guidelines and includes appropriate physical distancing and wearing masks in an outdoor environment while still protected from the elements.

Josh Heptig, Golf Superintendent for San Luis Obispo County Parks, describes the venue as, “a mix between a pinball machine, a sports bar, a driving range, and a bowling alley.” The current operation is COVID-19 compliant and will have more group and entertainment features once restrictions begin to lift.

The new Swing Time facility, located within Dairy Creek Golf Course’s property of El Chorro Regional Park, is powered by Toptracer (one of the subsidiary brands of Topgolf Entertainment Group). Swing Time is a Toptracer Range that offers an interactive and social experience that is perfect for all levels even if you have never played golf. With real-time data, players can compete in a variety of games, improve their skills, or simply be introduced to the game of golf. Toptracer Range allows players to experience golf like the pros at local driving ranges from 7,500+ bays in 29 countries now includes the Central Coast of California.

Each time you hit the ball, Toptracer’s interactive screens provide beautiful graphics in vivid color. Best of all, at Swing Time, you’ll hit balls at candy-colored real interactive range targets from the comfort of your own temperature-controlled private hitting bay.

The variety of Toptracer games and data is fun for all ages and abilities. Families can work as a team catching different sea creatures in a game of Go Fish, while the best golfers work on their game and challenge players from around the world. From the Long Drive Competition to playing world-famous courses like St. Andrews and Pebble Beach, Toptracer’s advanced analytics help you fine-tune your swing by analyzing your ball’s path, speed, apex, curve, carry, total distance and more.

The Siren El Chorro Cantina is on-site to cater to your inner foodie. The Siren has a menu full of tasty treats and a well-stocked bar with craft and domestic beers and a wide selection of spirits and specialty drinks. The Siren El Chorro Cantina is fully compliant with COVID-19 operational guidelines for outdoor service.

Swing Time opens at 10 a.m. and the final golf shots get hit at 10 p.m. each night. Beginning March 1, hourly bay pricing starts at $20 until 2 p.m., happy hour rates are $30 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., and prime time rates are $50 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Ten bays are available for your group of up to four persons. Reservations are highly suggested as Swing Time has been very popular and is typically booked solid. www.dairycreekslo.com/toptracer/ is where to find more information, download the Toptracer App, and make 7-day advanced reservations.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related