New e-bike vineyard tours offered at Robert Hall Winery

– Robert Hall Winery and VineCycle Tours are now offering electric bicycle tours of the Robert Hall estate every Friday. Touring the estate while riding an electric bicycle will provide guests with an up-close look at the regenerative viticulture living case study now in progress.

“As stewards of our land, we have a desire to constantly improve our soils, fruit, and wine while minimizing our environmental impact,” said Robert Hall Managing Director Caine Thompson. “These tours really bring this project to life.”

The e-bike vineyard tours are offered every Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and can accommodate up to 10 guests per tour. The tours compare and contrast sustainably farmed vineyards with regeneratively farmed vineyards and include a walk through the winery and barrel caverns followed by a wine and cheese tasting. The cost of the tour is $175 per person.

VineCycle Tours is a two-year-old company that specializes in offering electric bicycle tours as a vehicle for vineyards to tell their story. Electric bikes allow guests to spin through the vineyard almost effortlessly and arrive at their post-tour tasting invigorated and ready-to-taste examples of wine produced from the vineyards they just cycled through.

For more information, visit www.roberthallwinery.com or www.vinecycletours.com.

