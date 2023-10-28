New equine facility opens in San Miguel

Facility offers lessons, boarding, plans to offer clinics with equine professionals

– Tahira Mar Equestrian LLC, a family-owned equine boarding and teaching facility, has officially commenced operations in San Miguel, California. Located a half-mile off the 101 freeway, the facility is now open to the public.

Tahira Mar Equestrian provides a wide array of equine services aimed at fostering equine stewardship and education, emphasizing the “Big 3” principles, which encompass free-choice forage, ample movement, and barefoot trimming services. The facility offers lessons covering topics such as equine nutrition, management, behavior and communication, different riding styles, first aid, and equine podiatry. In the upcoming year, the facility plans to host clinics featuring equine professionals from around the world. Overnight haul-in stalls are available for travelers, and the facility’s large arena can be accessed for a fee.

Owners Brandon and Ashley Richards bring years of experience to their venture. Ashley holds a Bachelor’s degree in equine science and a master’s in animal science from Colorado State University, where she had the privilege of learning from animal behaviorist Dr. Temple Grandin. Brandon studied Agricultural Business at a local community college. Their experience managing horseboarding facilities in Colorado inspired their commitment to educating the horse community about equine boarding facility management.

Tahira Mar Equestrian LLC not only offers boarding and lessons but also extends its services to overnight layover horse boarding and open ride days in their spacious arena. The facility also plans to host clinics led by influential figures in the equine industry.

For further information about Tahira Mar Equestrian LLC, visit their website at https://tahiramarequestrianllc.com or find them on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

