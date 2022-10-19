New exclusive cocktail lounge opens up inside of Alchemist’s Garden

The Remedy spirits lounge offers selection of rare spirits

– The team at The Alchemists’ Garden this week announced the opening of a new high-end spirit lounge, The Remedy. It’s tucked inside The Alchemists’ Garden and offers an exclusive epicurean experience with only 10 seats and over 100 rare spirits. The Remedy invites patrons into an intimate setting to sip on a spirit of their choice, or indulge in one of the many molecular cocktails curated by co-owner Tony Bennett.

The Remedy will host a members-only private locker program. It allows members to keep purchased personal bottles in a locker and gives them access to reservations and private events.

Guests can check in with the hosts at The Alchemists’ Garden to book their experience. Upon arrival for their reservation, they will be led to a door on the side of the restaurant’s vine-covered external wall and ushered into the dark and intimate setting. Each cocktail offering is served from a custom-built mobile bar that is rolled up to the individual tables.

“I was most influenced by molecular gastronomy and the science behind cocktail making, with inspiration pulled from the classic super clubs in Las vegas where guests experience elevated tableside service,” says co-owner Tony Bennett. “Each detail is done exactly so to create perfection.”

The curated decor “places you in a naturalist’s academic dark study,” and was made possible by working with two local artists: Jordan Cody from il Museo interior designs and Pete Picchi carpentry.

“We hope people will enjoy a sensory expedition through smell, sight, and taste as they are transported back in time over 100 years in a way yet not done on the Central Coast,” says co-owner Andrew Brune.

Reservations for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. become available every Thursday at 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related