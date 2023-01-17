New exhibit at Odyssey World features three local artists

Margrete Koreska with her paintings

Exhibit on display through February

– A new art exhibit has gone up at Odyssey World Café in Paso Robles until the end of February. This exhibit features paintings from three local artists and members of the Paso Robles Art Association, with Margrete Koreska as the highlighted artist.

Koreska is a former international flight attendant and native of Copenhagen, Denmark studied Art at Glendale College and became passionate about expressing color and mood on canvas and is exhibiting an array of landscapes. Other paintings include a vineyard landscape series by Kristene Thompson, and exciting art by Linda Grone-Smith, all of Paso Robles.

“Our customers love local sites featured in the artwork we display,” said Anna Rodriguez, who is co-owner of Odyssey along with her chef-husband Carmelo.

“Odyssey World Café is a great supporter of local art, and we appreciate their participation in our art exhibits,” stated Linda Garen-Smith, acting president and gallery director for the Paso Robles Art Association.

