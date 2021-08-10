New gin joint with woodfired pizzas is a culinary treat

Della’s brings its laid back vibes to Paso Robles

–Della’s, a newly opened pizza and cocktail restaurant is bringing upscale woodfired pizzas and a welcoming environment to downtown Paso Robles. Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly, partners and owners of The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar, work alongside executive chef Cory Bidwell to bring their passion for delicious pizza creations to life.

“This is a locals’ joint! It’s a fun place to meet friends because you can relax in booths while catching up and passing great food around the table,” said Cameron. “[Eric and I] both love woodfired pizza! We saw a demand for more dining options in Paso Robles and thought that a simple, ingredient-focused pizza and cocktail joint would augment our existing restaurant scene. [Bidwell], who also helms our other restaurant The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar, was excited about this concept as well and really dug into the research and development aspect of the project while leaning on his past experience making woodfired pizza.”

Della’s opened on July 15 with a wide range of pizzas and shareable meals to pick from; just a few popular pizza choices include the Cacio e Pepe, which Cameron calls “so simple and delicious”, the fried chicken and bleu cheese “Next One Meets Your Ex One”, and the locally sourced Mighty Cap Mushroom “Day Trip to Denver” pizza. In addition, the Cannellini Bean “Hummus” and Della’s Salad are ideal picks to share with the table.

One of the most enticing draws to Della’s is the Spanish style mix and match gin and tonic bar, which was designed by Cocktail Czar Robin Wolf. Guests pick their own gin, fever tree tonic, and aromatic to create their own desired drink. Cameron said that “with access to so many great California-based gin producers plus a bounty of garnishes, locally-grown aromatics, and premium tonic flavors, it really became the ultimate design-your-own-beverage pairing adventure.” The rest of the cocktail menu also holds an array of drinks, including the grapefruit and elderberry infused “Golden Hour” and the blackberry and vanilla styled “Briar Patch”.

Due to a shortage of staff, Della’s is currently open Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 – 9 p.m. for dine in only. Cameron expects for more availability and a larger menu in the future, along with takeout options. Reservations are recommended and can be done here.

For more information, visit Della’s at dellaspasorobles.com, or call (805) 369-2535. Della’s is located at 831 13th St in Paso Robles.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email