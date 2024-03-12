New home and outdoor expo coming to event center this weekend

Event is open to the public free of charge

– The Paso Robles Event Center is set to host the inaugural SLO Living Home & Outdoor Expo this weekend, offering attendees an array of vendors and activities. The event, which is open to the public free of charge, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

Over 50 vendors specializing in home improvement, home decor, recreation, and lifestyle products will be featured during the two-day expo. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local businesses, consult with experts, and explore new products firsthand.

In addition to the vendor exhibits, the expo will offer local olive oil and wine tasting opportunities. Food, non-alcoholic beverages, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase on-site.

For those seeking more information or a list of vendors, organizers advise visiting the event’s website at https://www.midstatefair.com/event-center/pages/slo-living-home-outdoor-expo.php.

Share To Social Media