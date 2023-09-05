New Hsing-I Boxing courses offered through recreation department

New Class Offers Unique Insight into Ancient Martial Art: Hsing-I boxing

– The Paso Robles Recreation Department and instructor Lin Li invite martial arts enthusiasts to join a new class, Hsing-I Boxing, which will offer an exclusive glimpse into one of the three internal martial arts. This ancient martial art traces its origins back to spear forms practiced on ancient battlefields. Hsing-I Boxing’s core forms are based on the five elements—metal, wood, water, fire, and earth, each corresponding to five distinct strengths: chop, crush, drill, explosive punch, and horizontal techniques. Additionally, the art incorporates 12 animal forms.

In this class, students will be taught how to execute coordinated movements to generate powerful bursts of energy, with the aim of overwhelming opponents while simultaneously engaging in offensive and defensive maneuvers.

The practice of Hsing-I Boxing also brings a range of health benefits, including stress reduction, enhanced flexibility, improved balance, and increased vascular circulation.

To witness firsthand some of the 12 animal forms of Hsing 1 Boxing, watch instructor Lin Li’s demonstrations in the following video links:

For a more in-depth look at the art, a video clip featuring instructor Lin Li presenting the Snake, Cat, and Dragon forms during the Midwest Symposium on Therapeutic Recreation in 2006 can be viewed below, and by clicking here.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear during the class.

Enrollment options include a $65 fee for an 8-punch pass or a $10 drop-in rate per class. For any questions or further information, contact instructor Lin Li at 3internal.arts@gmail.com.

To purchase a punch pass, visit the Centennial Park Registration Desk during the hours of Monday through Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The punch pass is valid for the month of purchase and any subsequent months.

Classes will continue to be offered in October, November, and December.

Click here for more information and to sign up.

