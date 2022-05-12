Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 12, 2022
New ‘Hypnosis 101’ class offered at Centennial Park 

Posted: 5:35 am, May 12, 2022
Centennial park paso robles

Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

During class students will learn how to hypnotize themselves and others

– The City of Paso Robles Recreation Department and instructor Art Kuhns are now offering a “Hypnosis 101” class at Centennial Park. This two-hour course is happening on Aug. 10 at the Centennial Park Meeting Room – White Oak Room.

This is an introductory class to learn the basics of hypnosis, the hypnosis induction. The class will cover a brief history of hypnosis, what hypnosis is and isn’t, and its benefits.

During this class, students will learn how to hypnotize themselves and others. The emphasis of the class will be on learning different methods of creating hypnotic inductions. There will be ample time to learn and practice. By the end of the 2-hour class, students will be confident in their ability to hypnotize anyone.

Students will receive a manual of the hypnosis induction scripts to take home. Note: this is not a hypnosis certification class.

The course is $40 and is designed for ages 18 and up. A 50-percent scholarship is available. Registration is now open. Click here for more information and to register. 

