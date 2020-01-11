New ‘Industry News’ section launched in Visitors Guide

The San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide is adding an exclusive new wine and hospitality ‘Industry Section’ to the magazine. It will feature news, ads, and information about the local industry. Businesses serving the local wine and hospitality industry can deliver their message directly to local decision-makers.

In addition to the 35,000 copies of the magazine distributed throughout the county, 1,500 copies are direct mailed every season to top industry business owners and managers. The Visitors Guide digital publication is emailed to over 1,000 industry contacts, and widely distributed to our 8,500 social media followers.

Ask for an ‘Industry Discount’ and receive 25% off!

Ad prices are reasonable and include graphic design work. The magazine publishes quarterly, so you can have a fresh message every season. Advertisers also receive a listing and link at SLOVisitorsGuide.com that gets thousands of page views every month. This is the visitor guide’s 12th year in publication, marking its 50th edition.

Over 650 hotels, restaurants, wineries, golf courses and visitors centers in SLO County distribute 35,000 copies quarterly, 140,000 copies annually.

Wine and hospitality industry

Here is a sampling of businesses that will make a great fit in the new ‘Industry News’ section:

Banks, financial advisors, consultants

Custom crush facilities

Label makers, bottle & barrel sellers

Wine shippers and fulfillment experts

Bottling companies

Winegrape laboratories

Attorneys and wine compliance experts

Vineyards and vineyard managers

Tractor and equipment dealers, farm suppliers

Architects and landscapers

Party rental suppliers

Wedding and party planners

Wholesale vendors

Awesome testimonial

“It can be difficult to know where to spend your marketing dollars, but for us as a winery and retail establishment, I don’t think you can go wrong with Access Publishing. Their prices are more than reasonable for the exposure you receive. I can attest to the fact you will get great coverage and strong leadership from them. –Marcy Eberle, Eberle Winery

Call today for more information and to reserve ad space (805) 226-9890

Additional information on the visitor’s guide

• The deadline is January 20.

• Click here for a regular advertising rate card.

• Click to view or order a copy of the current edition.

• Click to become a Visitors Guide distributor.

• Click to see SLO County Visitors Guide distribution list

• Next edition is published Feb. 15.

• Sign up for a year and save 25%

• Call for more information (805) 226-9890

• Or email scott@accesspublishing.com

About Access Publishing

Access Publishing was founded in 2006 by Scott and Beth Brennan. The Paso Robles-based business has 10 creative and hardworking employees. The company creates magazines, guides, and directories, including the Paso Robles Daily News, and provides Internet marketing, local search optimization, search engine marketing, web design, blog writing, graphic design, and printing services in San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Share this post!