New mom & baby yoga sessions offered at Paso Robles Centennial Park

Sessions start Sept. 12

– The Paso Robles Recreation Department is presenting a series of mom and baby yoga classes called YaYa Yoga. The sessions are scheduled from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, taking place each Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Designed for new mothers and infants aged six weeks to the pre-crawling stage, the classes offer interaction among mothers and specialized yoga exercises for both mother and baby. The focus is on promoting the baby’s well-being through yoga. The unique format combines maternal support group dynamics with yoga practice, fostering bonding between mother and baby and building connections among new mothers. Infant massage techniques addressing issues such as congestion, digestion, and sleep will also be taught.

Participants are required to bring a blanket for their baby, a yoga mat, water, and other baby-related items for comfort. Mothers should wear stretchy clothes suitable for yoga and bring a diaper and onesie for the baby.

Yoga mats can be rented for $1, and a $5 supply fee for baby massage oil will be collected by the instructor during the first class. A 15% discount is available for participants with multiple children.

There will be no class on Oct. 10, 2023. The program includes 7 sessions and will be instructed by Vanessa Orr.

The classes will be held at the Acorn Meeting Room in Centennial Park.

