New mom & baby yoga classes offered in Paso Robles

New four-week series starts Nov. 28

– YaYa Yoga CA, in collaboration with Paso Robles Recreation Services, is set to launch a new four-week mom & baby yoga class series commencing on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. The sessions will be held in the Acorn Room at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles. These 45-minute classes are tailored to provide a dedicated space for new mothers and their infants (aged six weeks to pre-crawling) to connect and engage with fellow moms. The classes include yoga exercises for both mother and baby, with a particular focus on yoga for the babies themselves. Additionally, mothers will have the opportunity to acquire knowledge about infant massage techniques aimed at aiding their babies with issues such as congestion, digestion, and sleep.

Instructor Vanessa Orr of YaYa Yoga CA explained the distinctive nature of this class, describing it as a combination of a mother’s support circle and yoga. She has crafted the classes to be interactive and filled with playfulness, facilitating bonding time for mothers and their infants while also encouraging interaction with other new moms. The connections formed during these classes are significant, fostering a sense of community among new mothers and their infants.

The Mom & Baby Yoga classes will run from Tuesday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 19, taking place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The registration fee for the class is $60, with a 15% discount available for siblings. Additionally, there is a $5 supply fee for baby massage oil payable to the instructor at the first class. Advanced registration is highly recommended. For families who qualify, youth need-based scholarships are available to assist in covering a portion of the registration fee.

For further details or to register for Mom & Baby Yoga, interested individuals can visit prcity.com/recreationonline and search for “baby yoga.” For inquiries, please contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com. A comprehensive list of current recreation class offerings can be found on prcity.com/recreationonline.

