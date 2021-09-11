New no-cost COVID-19 testing site opening in South County

North County testing site is at Paso Robles train station

–The County Public Health Department is opening a no-cost COVID-19 community testing site in South County on Monday, Sept. 13. “We are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and are pleased to be able to provide this new testing site for our community members in South County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you are experiencing symptoms or have come into contact with a known case of COVID-19, please get tested and then isolate yourself to avoid potentially spreading the illness while you await the results.”

Health officials strongly encourage community members to make an appointment at www.EmergencySLO.org/testing or by calling 1-888-634-1123, due to increased demand for testing. Walk-ins will be accepted as availability allows but are not guaranteed. Testing demand tends to be highest on Mondays and lower later in the week.

With this addition, SLO County testing sites include:

(New): Grover Beach

Located at 1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A, Grover Beach, CA 93433. Open Monday- Friday (ongoing) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (opens at 9 a.m. on the first day); Closed 11-12 noon and 4-5 p.m. Note: This is down the street from the previous testing site at Ramona Garden Park.

Paso Robles Train Station

Located at 800 Pine Street. Open Monday- Friday (ongoing) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed 11-12 noon and 4-5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Vets Hall

Located at 801 Grand Ave. Open Monday- Friday (ongoing) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed 11-12 noon and 4-5 p.m.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without medical insurance. The County of San Luis Obispo and State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community.

Click here for detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

