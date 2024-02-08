New outdoor store opens in Paso Robles

Store opened officially earlier this month

– Owner Tim Brehmer recently opened Sheep’s Head Outfitters on Spring Street, establishing a new hub for outdoor enthusiasts in Northern San Luis Obispo County.

Specializing in outfitting individuals for camping, hunting, and fishing expeditions, Sheep’s Head Outfitters offers outdoor goods.

The store offers a comprehensive range of products, including boots, durable pants, coolers, lightweight bamboo shirts, and cast iron cookware, and caters to both men and women. The inventory also encompasses camp essentials such as sleeping gear, shelters, drinkware, a curated selection of knives, outdoor electronics, and camp kitchen necessities, including cookware, sauces, and spices.

In addition to providing quality outdoor gear, the store pledges to allocate 2% of its time and profits to conservation efforts. Beneficiaries include the Wild Sheep Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, and Coastal Conservation Association. The store invites interested individuals to explore opportunities to get involved with these organizations.

Brehmer, a Paso Robles native, expresses excitement about contributing to the community that has played a pivotal role in his life. The store opened officially on Feb. 3.

For more information, contact (805) 466-2044 or visit the store at 1602 Spring St., Paso Robles.

