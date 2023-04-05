New planning commissioner appointed to represent District 2

Anne Wyatt previously served on the planning commission from 2007 to 2009

– The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors this week approved the appointment of Anne Wyatt as District 2 representative to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. She will replace Michael Multari, who is retiring from that position after six years of service.

Wyatt is a resident of San Luis Obispo and a business owner in Cambria. She is also the executive director of Smart Share Housing Solutions, a local non-profit organization that promotes innovative approaches to attaining sustainable, affordable housing.

Wyatt previously served on the planning commission from 2007 to 2009, when important decisions were made on significant projects like the Los Osos Wastewater Project in 2009.

District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson says he is thrilled she is rejoining the commission. “Her experience, knowledge, and thoughtful consideration of planning issues will be a great benefit to the county as we confront today’s challenging issues,” said Gibson. “Her expertise in housing will be especially helpful and I appreciate the creative and committed work she has done with Smart Share Housing Solutions.”

“I’m honored and looking forward to this opportunity to re-enter the housing policy arena after several years working on program implementation, operations, and project development.” said Wyatt. “Effective housing solutions rely on effective projects, programs, and policy.”

Supervisor Gibson would also like to thank Multari for his years of service to the county. “His exceptionally deep knowledge and experience in land use planning has been invaluable and his thoughtful leadership and thorough consideration of complex plans and projects has benefited all of us.”

Multari says it has been a privilege serving on the commission and pleasure working with county staff and fellow commissioners. “I’m so glad Anne will be joining the commission and I know that with her experience and expertise she will bring valuable perspective and insights to their work.”

Wyatt is scheduled to be seated at the planning commission’s April 13 meeting.

Share To Social Media