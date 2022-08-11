New principal hired at Templeton High School

Jessica Lloyd has been in education for over twenty years

– Templeton High School has announced that it has welcomed a new principal, Jessica Lloyd.

Below, Lloyd shares her vision for THS and for the new school year:

My name is Jessica Lloyd, and it is with gratitude that I join Templeton Unified School District. My family and I are residents of Templeton, and my children have benefitted from the excellent education they have received at TUSD. It is a privilege to invest in the community in which we live and are raising our four children.

I have been in education for over twenty years. I have diverse experience as a teacher and school leader at both the elementary and secondary levels. For the first ten years of my career, I served as a classroom teacher at various grade levels. I then served three years as an assistant principal, and for the past eight years I have been the principal of Atascadero Middle School.

I enjoy my role as a principal. Developing positive relationships with our students, staff, and families is integral to our success at THS. Encouraging the growth of all staff members and building teams that support one another, our students and families is a passion of mine.

I appreciate that high school is an exciting and important time for our students. I am committed to providing a meaningful educational experience that motivates students and promotes academic and social growth. I will foster a community of safety, encouragement, and continuous learning among the students and adults at Templeton High School.

As a staff, we will work hard to meet the individual needs of all students, and maintain personal connections with our families. I am proud of what has been accomplished thus far at Templeton High School and I look forward to pressing ahead this new school year.

