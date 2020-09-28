Businesses: Reach new customers in Cambria

Advertise in Your Cambria Directory & Guide

–Access Publishing is producing the 2020 edition of Your Cambria Directory & Guide. It’s the only directory serving Cambria, Harmony, San Simeon and the North Coast of San Luis Obispo County. Over 6,000 copies of the new Cambria guide will be delivered to every home, apartment, and business in Cambria and surrounding areas.

“If you are a local business looking to grow into the Cambria market, this is a great publication to be in,” says publisher Scott Brennan. The deadline for advertising is Oct. 20.

The directory is a good deal for local businesses looking to advertise, says Brennan, because it reaches the upscale Cambria community, offers low rates, top-quality glossy print job, free full color, and graphic design. The book is delivered in the fall.

The Cambria directory includes business listings, government listings, maps, and more. It offers community information on the Cambria Library, Chamber of Commerce, education, emergency services, evacuation plan, coastal elephant seal colony, groups, clubs and organizations, Hearst Castle, Joslyn Recreation Center, activities, events, parks, recycling information, and worship services.

Popular categories in the business directory include antiques, appliance repair, art galleries, auto repair, contractors, floor coverings, hair salons, massage therapy, motels, nurseries, painters, pizza, plumbing, real estate, restaurants, tires, tree services, vacation rentals, windows, and wine tasting. The listings are available in print and online.

Your Cambria Directory & Guide is produced by local marketing and advertising company Access Publishing, based in Paso Robles. The company publishes the Paso Robles Daily News, A-Town Daily News, San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide, North County Access, and others. It also provides online marketing, search engine optimization, and web design in San Luis Obispo County.

Call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890 for more information.

