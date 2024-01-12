New quiltmaking class begins Jan. 20

Registration closes at the end of the day Friday

– The Quilter’s Studio, in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, will offer Introduction to Quiltmaking, a four-week class beginning Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Live Oak Room at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) in Paso Robles. Through the course of this class, students will learn basic quilt making techniques and how to construct commonly used block components while creating a small quilt. Students will learn about tools, fabric, rotary cutting techniques, machine piecing, quilting, and more.

“I’ve designed this class specifically for the beginning quilter or for someone who might benefit from a refresher,” said instructor Lisa Gray, owner of the Quilter’s Studio. To help students prepare for the class, Gray is offering an optional meet-up with students before the first class at a local quilt shop to guide participants in the purchase of supplies for their quilt.

A sewing machine is required for this class and Gray notes that students should be familiar with their machine (which should be in good working order).

The $95 class registration fee includes a unique pattern designed by Gray along with four-weeks of detailed instructions and support to create a beautiful beginning level quilt.

Registration for this class closes on Friday, Jan. 12 and is available at prcity.com/recreationonline or in person at the Paso Robles Centennial Park registration desk between noon and 5 p.m. For more information or for help with registration, call Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

For more information or questions about the class, contact instructor Lisa Gray at LL_Gray@yahoo.com or call her at (805) 704-4195. For more advanced quilters, Gray will be offering a six-week Intermediate Quiltmaking class beginning on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Centennial Park.

Need-based scholarships are available for this class through Paso Robles Recreation Services. Learn more and apply for a scholarship at prcity.com/scholarships.

