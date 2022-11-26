New record store opens in Paso Robles

Grand opening for second Traffic Records location held this week

– Traffic Records has opened a second North County location in Paso Robles and is hosting a grand opening on Saturday. In addition to this celebration, the Atascadero location participated in “Record Store Day” on Friday.

“We’re very excited to announce that Traffic Records has now officially opened their brand new second location in beautiful downtown Paso Robles,” owner Manuel Barba said.

On Friday, the Atascadero store began offering hundreds of limited [Record Store Day] releases available only to independently owned record stores. The day also included used records on sale, as well as a blowout of backstock LPS, 45s, DVDs, CDs, tapes, and movies. There was live music throughout the day; Taqueria Don Jose served food, while The Raconteur Room, located next door to Traffic Records, offered drinks. Ancient Owl Beer Garden and Bottle Shoppe hosted an all-ages DJ after-party.

The Paso Robles grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26, with food by Taqueria Don Jose and drinks by Ancient Owl Beer Garden and Bottle Shoppe. In addition, Traffic Records is hosting a toy drive during the celebration to support the Boys and Girls Club of America with donations entering guests into a raffle.

Traffic Records is located at 610 10th Street, Unit C in Paso Robles, and at 5850 Traffic Way in Atascadero. For more information, visit trafficrecordstore.com or call (805) 464 – 2994.

