New resident artist announced at Brecon Estate

New collection made exclusively for the Brecon Estate Tasting Room

–Brecon Estate announced this week their new resident artist Adam Welch. Adam Eron Welch was born and raised in rural Merrimack County, New Hampshire, in the small town of Epsom. Adam, the youngest of six boys, began painting seriously at age 12, studying the works of Andrew Wyeth. By 13 he was apprenticed to artist Melvin Bolden, a pupil of Norman Rockwell. By 15 he began studying independently from the collections at the Currier Museum of Art, the Fogg Museum at Harvard, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the National Art Gallery, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Vatican in Rome.

In 2015, after traveling over 40 countries including Cambodia, Colombia, Indonesia, & Egypt while painting and drawing his experiences along the way, Welch moved to Southern California and established an art studio in North Park, San Diego. In 2018 Welch had his first major solo art exhibition, “Urban Archaic” in downtown Paso Robles, California, which sold out in 4 hours. His art now appears on numerous wine labels, album covers, murals, and magazines.

Damian & Amanda Grindley, proprietors of Brecon Estate, have known Welch for years. When looking to select a new resident artist for the space, they said “the collaboration was a no-brainer.” Welch’s modern, contemporary art style perfectly matches the aesthetic of Brecon’s Tasting Room, and his highly anticipated new collection celebrates the strong, resilient women he has encountered from his world travels.

Brecon Estate is a boutique winery nestled in the Westside Hills of Paso Robles’ Adelaida District. Open daily 11-5 by appointment, walk-ins accepted based on availability. Located at 7450 Vineyard Drive in Paso Robles.

