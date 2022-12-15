Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 15, 2022
New school board members sworn in 

Posted: 5:20 am, December 15, 2022 by News Staff

paso robles schools re-openingFour new members take oath of allegiance at Tuesday meeting

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees swore in four new board members, who took the oath of allegiance and then sat at the dais last night during the district’s regular board meeting on Tuesday.

The district announces the appointment of Jim Cogan, Joel Peterson, Sondra Williams, and Laurene D. McCoy to the board of trustees. Cogan, Peterson, and Williams will serve a four-year term expiring in 2026, and McCoy will serve a two-year term expiring in 2024, the at-large seat.new board members

The incumbents, Nathan Williams, and Dorian Baker, will continue to serve their terms, which expire in Dec. 2024.

Newly appointed trustees take the oath of allegiance following their election to the board.  An organizational meeting takes place every December of each year, seating new members or reorganizing the existing make of the board.

 

