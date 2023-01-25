New school wellness center opening in Shandon
Grand Opening of Shandon Wellness Center to be held on Thursday
– In collaboration with multiple county agencies, Shandon Joint Unified School District will be holding a grand opening of its new Wellness Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. This center will serve as a place for students and their families to access mental health services, telehealth appointments, and academic counseling, as well as a meeting facility for similar agencies to meet with students and their families.
Services
Mental health:
Individual, confidential counseling; group counseling; social skills development; teletherapy; and crisis intervention
Physical health:
Vision and hearing screening; dental appointments; telehealth access; and sports physicals
Family support:
Family advocates, agency connection, team meetings, food, and parent education
Educational support:
Tutoring, instructional interventions, college and career planning, and school clubs
Students are referred for services by the student’s school counselor, teacher, or parent/guardian. In addition, students may self-refer or refer friends for services. Services are available to all students on Shandon campuses and their families The Wellness Center is located on the middle school campus.