New school wellness center opening in Shandon

Grand Opening of Shandon Wellness Center to be held on Thursday

– In collaboration with multiple county agencies, Shandon Joint Unified School District will be holding a grand opening of its new Wellness Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. This center will serve as a place for students and their families to access mental health services, telehealth appointments, and academic counseling, as well as a meeting facility for similar agencies to meet with students and their families.

Services

Mental health:

Individual, confidential counseling; group counseling; social skills development; teletherapy; and crisis intervention

Physical health:

Vision and hearing screening; dental appointments; telehealth access; and sports physicals

Family support:

Family advocates, agency connection, team meetings, food, and parent education

Educational support:

Tutoring, instructional interventions, college and career planning, and school clubs

Students are referred for services by the student’s school counselor, teacher, or parent/guardian. In addition, students may self-refer or refer friends for services. Services are available to all students on Shandon campuses and their families The Wellness Center is located on the middle school campus.

