New motorcycle sidecar tour company opens in Paso Robles

Company partners with Cass Winery

– A new motorcycle sidecar tour company, Third Wheel Tours, opened in Paso Robles this summer. The company has partnered with Cass Winery to unveil two new experiences: “Taste of Cass” and “Wine Country After Hours.”

The company is owned and operated by Jaydy Gonzales. “Having the ability to create and uplift people’s spirits is what I live for,” Gonzales says, “Traveling excites me and one of the biggest things I’ve learned is that it takes us out of our comfort zones and inspires us to see, taste, and try new things. Not only does it constantly challenge us to adapt and explore unfamiliar territory, but it encourages us to engage with different people, embrace adventures as they come, and share new and meaningful experiences with people around the world.”

“Taste of Cass” has become the signature Third Wheel Tours experience, showcasing Cass Vineyard while including premier wine tasting and lunch on the vineyard itself.

Evening adventure “Wine Country After Hours,” is an experience that was “tailor-made for enjoying wine country after 5 p.m.” Guests can enjoy the ambiance, wind down, and relax with a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board.

Aside from their “Taste of Cass” and “Wine Country After Hours” experiences, Third Wheel Tours offers a three-hour “Premier Wine Tour,” a two-hour “Deluxe Wine Tour” and “Explore Paso,” a 90-minute scenic adventure taking in the best views of Paso Robles.

“Steve Cass and I were excited to watch the evolution of Third Wheel Tours in Paso Robles,” Chief of Marketing & Business Development at Cass Winery Chanda Brown added, “Developing a collaborative relationship between the two companies was a natural flow with awesome potential, enhancing our Camp CASS programming and really saturating visitors in the unique Paso wine culture. It was clear from the very beginning that, not only did they share our philosophy and demographic, but they had a genuine interest in elevating tourism in SLO County. We’re excited to welcome Third Wheel Tours to our family and introduce them to our beloved community.”

For more information about Third Wheel Tours, visit thirdwheeltours.com or email info@thirdwheeltours.com.

