New Spanish wine course to debut in Paso Robles

Course offered in-person at Broken Earth Winery and online

– The Wine Scholar Guild’s Spanish Wine Scholar certification course will be offered in Paso Robles for the first time in June live and in person at Broken Earth Winery.

The course is taught by Melanie Webber, director of MWWine School. Webber holds the globally recognized diploma in wine and spirits from WSET, as well as the Spanish Wine Scholar and French Wine Scholar certifications and is an adjunct professor of wine at College of the Canyons. Webber, who is part of the founding team of Paso’s Garagiste Wine Festival, has taught WSET classes in Paso since 2018 and has helped hundreds of Paso Robles wine lovers expand their wine knowledge, and wine industry professionals achieve their certifications.

This course offers significant relevance to enthusiasts and industry professionals in the Paso area. The climate and terrain of Paso resembles much of Spain and Spanish wine varieties are growing in popularity in Paso Robles. The course will open up the world of Spanish wines including regional grapes, tempranillo, garnacha, graciano, carinena, and mataro, that have found a home in Paso, as well as many others including mencia, verdejo, macabeo, and hondarrabi zuri – all of which will be sampled during the class which includes tastings of over 35 Spanish wines.

The three-day course kicks off with an orientation and fundamentals session via Zoom on May 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to provide time for students to fully study and be ready for the exam on June 24. The course provides textbook, slideshow, quizzes and multiple tools to enhance study. The three-day intensive in-person classes are held at Broken Earth Winery in Paso on June 17, 18 and 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exam on June 24 is at 10 a.m. and is also held at Broken Earth.

“Spanish wines are some of the great wines – and great wine values – of the world,” Webber said. “This course offers a deep dive into why Spain is one of the world’s premier wine-producing countries, and will introduce students to some of its best kept wine secrets!”

Webber will also be teaching WSET Level 1 & 2 award in wines courses at Broken Earth Winery in April and June. Level 2, a deeper dive into wine styles and regions, winemaking and wine tasting takes place April 14, 15 and April 29. Level 1, perfect for tasting room and restaurant service professionals and wine enthusiasts, takes place on June 25.

MWWine School is an approved program provider of WSET and Spanish/French wine scholar courses in San Luis Obispo County, California as well as Asheville, North Carolina, and has been on a mission to enable food/beverage professionals and wine enthusiasts to earn some of the most prestigious wine industry qualifications in the world.

For more information and to register for the course, visit https://www.melaniewebberwine.com/product-page/wsg-spanish-wine-scholar-certification-in-paso-robles-starts-may-15th. For WSET course details, visit https://www.melaniewebberwine.com/coursebooking or call (805) 466-2044.

