New steakhouse opens in downtown Paso Robles

Hemingway’s Steakhouse boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu

– Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts a delectable food and beverage menu sure to appeal to every appetite.

“One step inside Hemingway’s Steakhouse brings guests into a fun and lively environment right here in downtown Paso Robles,” Owner Jennifer McNeal said. “I love welcoming new visitors to our restaurant – it has the exact appeal I envisioned to ensure guests feel special while dining with us.”

Deemed the original ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’, Hemingway was an avid hunter and fisherman that left behind a legacy as a writer and Nobel and Pulitzer prize-winner. As a globe-trotter, Hemingway spent his free time perched at famous bars around the world sipping his drink of choice, red wine.

“He loved good food, good drinks, and good company,” McNeal said. “He once said he drank ‘to make other people more interesting’ so it’s quite fitting to name the restaurant and bar after him!”

Originally from Southern California, McNeal spent most of her adult life in downtown Chicago and Las Vegas where she became accustomed to a variety of restaurant options. With the opening of Hemingway’s Steakhouse, her goal is to “bring a little excitement and flair to downtown Paso” while appealing to both locals and visitors.

The interior, designed by McNeal, was completely updated from the look of the former tenant, F. McLintock’s Saloon & Dining. Describing the theme as “sexy and elegant”, she kept the original bar and added black and gold touches overall throughout the entire establishment.

Chef Casey

Executive Chef Casey Walcott grew up in Paso Robles after moving from Colorado with his family as a youth. Drawn to the food industry as a teen, he worked his way up in the kitchen from a dishwasher to Corporate Executive Chef. After working in various eateries throughout San Luis Obispo County for more than two decades, he is excited about returning to Paso Robles.

“The passion Chef Casey has for cooking shines through in his ability to make people happy with the wonderful and exciting flavors and plating he produces,” McNeal said. “From the moment we were introduced, I knew Chef Casey was a perfect fit for Hemingway’s Steakhouse. I love his easy communication style, not only with me but the entire staff, and everything he does is top-notch. When he created and served me a delectable scallop dish, that totally sealed the deal!”

Extensive menu

Chef Casey describes the thrill of being in the kitchen with a constantly changing environment as the fuel that drives him to provide a consistently excellent dining experience. From the daily menu offerings to a unique chef’s table experience with his chef-driven tasting menu, every dish is created with the goal of exceeding the expectations of guests.

Hemingway’s menu features dry-aged meats, including wagyu and prime beef, along with wild game and fresh seafood. A proper classic 1500-degree double broiler for cooking proteins sets the kitchen experience apart from other restaurants in the county. Many of the dishes are seasonally-inspired, and daily specials featuring Chef Casey’s creative and distinctive flair are available.

Be sure to try the two-tier Seafood Tower; it’s a favorite of McNeal’s. This mouth-watering creation features an abundance of seafood including lobster, crab, shrimp, and oyster. The Spring Salad is a sheer delight of mixed greens, strawberries, grapes, goat cheese, pecans, and rose vinaigrette, and the Lobster Thermidor is beyond compare. You’ll want to save room for dessert, whether it’s a classic Crème Brûlée or a scrumptious Black Forest Torte you desire.

Don’t forget to ask about Hemingway-inspired signature cocktails – the offerings are truly delicious and fun. In addition, guests may choose from a world-class wine library as well as premium beer selections.

Quality guest experience

McNeal refers to the restaurant and bar staff, led by Manager Alaina MacBain, as “the best of the best” when it comes to ensuring a quality guest experience.

“Our staff is extremely talented, experienced, and friendly,” she said. “They are truly passionate about hospitality and always strive to create an unforgettable dining experience for our guests.”

“We are exactly what Paso Robles needs right now – a steakhouse with great ambiance, excellent food, and exceptional service,” added MacBain. “We look forwarding to welcoming you soon at Hemingway’s!”

Visit Hemingway’s Steakhouse, located at 1234 Park St. in Paso Robles, for a great dining experience. For more information, visit https://www.ehsteaks.com/or call 805-369-2094. Stay up-to-date on events and special offerings by visiting the website and social media pages.

–By Meagan Friberg

