New street lamps installed on north Spring Street 

Posted: 6:20 am, January 9, 2021

–New street lamps are being installed at the north end of Spring Street. MGE Underground of Paso Robles is putting the lamps in between 24th and 36th Streets.

The 26 new lamps are part of the improvements to the north section of Spring Street which includes repaving and installing curbs, sidewalks, and fiber optics.

The work to install the street lamps will continue Saturday. When PG&E connects the electricity, the new street lamps will begin illuminating the neighborhood. That will probably occur beginning next week.

The work is being done by the MGE Underground for PG&E. They are working on the installation Tuesday-Saturday.

Ditus Esperanza of the Paso Robles Public Works Department says the work is intended to improve the appearance and safety of North Spring Street.



