New Tesla center opens in San Luis Obispo

– Tesla has recently unveiled its latest center in San Luis Obispo, located at 1381 Calle Joaquin. The new facility, spanning 30,997 square feet, includes a customer lounge, a three-car showroom, and a cutting-edge service department.

Those interested in the Tesla experience can explore the showroom or schedule a demo drive through the Tesla San Luis Obispo website. Operating seven days a week, the showroom welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the service center is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prospective customers and enthusiasts have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Tesla at this newly established location. For more information or to schedule a visit, individuals can contact Tesla San Luis Obispo at (805) 466-2044.

Share To Social Media