New Times: Fireworks sales still on in Templeton 

Posted: 12:01 am, May 7, 2020 by News Staff

templeton fireworks guidelines

–The Templeton Community Services District will continue to allow the sale of fireworks, as long as the booths comply with expected safety standards, according to a story by the New Times.

The district board reportedly raised concerns during its May 5 meeting about selling the product, which normally draws large crowds at Templeton County Park on July 4 to watch and set off the locally purchased fireworks. Historically, the district has permitted the sale of fireworks prior to the Fourth of July as a way for local nonprofit organizations to fundraise.

Read the full story here. 

