‘New to Medicare’ presentations offered in Spanish

–Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual New to Medicare Spanish presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare. The New to Medicare Spanish presentations will be held:

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 1 p.m.

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” announced Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens Executive Director Joyce Ellen Lippman. “Even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview.”

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend, or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan. The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the ‘New to Medicare’ Spanish presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org. Registration is required.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related