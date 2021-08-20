Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 21, 2021
‘New to Medicare’ virtual presentations offered in September 

Posted: 5:17 am, August 20, 2021 by News Staff

Medicare San Luis Obispo

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues

–Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare. The New to Medicare presentations will be held:

  • Thursday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. – Spanish
  • Monday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m.

 

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” announced Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. Even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend, or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan. The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the ‘New to Medicare’ presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org. Registration is required.

