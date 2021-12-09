New tools added to library’s employment resources

Four new online workforce development resources now available

– With funding from the California State Library, the Paso Robles City Library now has available several new tools from some of the top online learning companies to help library users with job training, skill building, test preparations and professional development.

Coursera partners with more than 200 leading universities and companies to bring flexible, affordable, job-relevant online learning opportunities—from hands-on projects and courses to job-ready certificates and degree programs.

GetSetUp has a catalog of over 500 classes exclusively for older adults just learning technology. During the week, it offers more than 40 live classes every day as well as 25 on weekends.

LearningExpress provides interactive tutorials, practice tests, e-books, flashcards and articles for academic skill-building, standardized test preparation, career development and more.

Skillshare offers thousands of classes for creative and curious people, on topics including illustration, design, photography, video, freelancing, and more, where members come together to find inspiration and take the next step in their creative journeys.

Two additional resources will be added soon: LinkedIn Learning and Northstar Digital Literacy. Visit prcity.com/library for information and links to these valuable eLibrary resources.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

