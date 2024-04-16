New wine event spotlights unique varieties in Paso Robles

– A new wine event, the Alternative Tastes Wine Fest: A Celebration of Unique Varieties, is scheduled for June 7 and 8, marking its inaugural appearance in Paso Robles. Organized by Brecon Estate and Crush Vineyard, the festival will feature around 30 local boutique winemakers pouring both albariño and tannat, two of the Central Coast’s emerging varietals.

Albariño, originating from Spain’s Rias Baixas region, has gained popularity in the U.S. for its versatile flavor profile and aromatic characteristics. Joining it is tannat, a deep-red wine native to the nearby Pyrenees.

The idea for the event stemmed from the success of tannat and albariño special interest group tastings hosted by Brecon Estate. Crush Vineyard, known for its estate-grown tannat, proposed merging the events to provide a broader experience for the public, resulting in the creation of “Alternative Tastes.”

“Folks just love these focused wine tastings,” said Damian Grindley, founding winemaker of Brecon Estate and festival co-chair. “Nowhere else can you deep dive into the next potential big thing! In future years, we may focus on other up-and-coming varieties to keep the festival fresh and interesting.”

The festival spans two days, starting with a sunset alfresco VIP Dining Experience at Brecon Estate on June 7, followed by two educational seminars and a grand tasting at Broken Earth the next day. For further information, follow @alternativetasteswinefestival on Instagram or email albarinosummit@gmail.com.

Tickets, priced from $65 to $110, are currently available for purchase, with Early Bird Pricing ending on April 30. Tickets can be obtained at https://my805tix.com/e/alternative-tastes/tickets.

The festival’s schedule includes:

Friday, June 7: 5:30-8 p.m. – VIP Dinner Experience at Brecon Estate

Saturday, June 8: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Seminars: Tannat and Albariño, running simultaneously 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – VIP Early Access 1:30 – 4 p.m. – General Admission/Grand Tasting/Charity Auction



The charity auction will feature exclusive wines and wine country experience packages. All auction proceeds and net proceeds from the event will benefit the Paso Robles-based Flag Ranch, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing horses and promoting animal welfare.

