New winemakers appointed at Sextant Wines, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery

–Nancy and Craig Stoller of the Craig Stoller Collection announced last week the internal appointments for two of their brands. Assistant Winemaker Alex Frost will take the helm as Winemaker for Sextant Wines and Assistant Winemaker Doug Hidinger will assume the title as Winemaker for Paris Valley Road Estate Winery. Both individuals have spearheaded growth and enhanced the quality of their respective brands and the promotions are recognized as the next step in their journey as winemakers, according to the Stollers.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for these two individuals and the leadership they provide their teams each day,” says Craig Stoller, Proprietor and Director of Winemaking. “They have both worked hard in their roles as Assistant Winemakers, led their people well, and made some award-winning wines. We know we have the right individuals leading these brands and it’s time to promote them to the titles they’ve earned.”

Raised on the Central Coast, Alex Frost has spent time making wine in two hemispheres. After graduating from the Wine and Viticulture program at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, he worked with Talley Vineyards in Edna Valley and Viña Requingua in the central valley of Chile. As a valued part of the Sextant team since 2015, Frost most enjoys Sextant’s hands-on approach to winemaking, from vineyard to bottle, and being a part of the progression of the wine across every step.

“I love being a part of this team and am so grateful to have been a part of Sextant for the past five years,” says Frost. “We’ve worked hard to create wine people will enjoy, poured our heart and soul into each bottle, and I’m honored to be named the Winemaker for the brand I love so much.”

After earning a degree in Agricultural Business with a minor in Wine and Viticulture from Cal Poly, Doug Hidinger mastered small vintage scale at Chamisal Vineyards in Edna Valley and managed large lot production at Oyster Bay in Blenheim, New Zealand. Once he returned stateside, Hidinger furthered his experience at Justin Vineyards and Winery in Paso Robles where he served as Assistant Winemaker. Hidinger has used his deep understanding of winemaking and broad range of experience to build the Paris Valley Road brand.

“I can’t thank the Stollers enough for this opportunity. Truly it’s a privilege, and I’m excited for the road ahead. The Paris Valley Road brand is just getting started and I can’t wait to see where we are five years from now,” shares Hidinger.

“We have a dynamic team that is just as enthusiastic and passionate about making wine as I am,” says Stoller. “We look forward to seeing how Alex and Doug will make us even better and I’m grateful to be working alongside them both to continue building our brands and perfecting each vintage,” concluded Stoller.

When asked about what’s next for both brands, Stoller noted, “We definitely have some plans coming, but our goal remains the same—to make amazing wines that people enjoy. Meanwhile, I’d encourage you to pick up a bottle and taste the impressive Central Coast wines these world-class winemakers have helped create.”

To learn more about Sextant Wines, visit www.sextantwines.com. To learn more about Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, visit www.parisvalleyroad.com.

Share this post!

Related