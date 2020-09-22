New With Tags features hand-picked new and used clothing

—Owner Wendy Berti is a proud woman in Paso Robles, because she runs the only consignment store in town. Five years ago, Berti’s husband encouraged her to start her own shop, which she agreed to, and her experience of over 15 years in sales, customer service, and consignment really shows. Her consignment shop opened in 2015, and continues to this day with the help of the local community’s affinity for upscale, long-lasting clothing.

Berti only takes in the creme of the crop, and her favorite brands are of the best quality. New With Tags takes only the best- freshly laundered, stain-free clothes with no holes or odors, in nearly perfect condition from high end brands. Aside from their impeccable taste and discernment, New With Tags stays seasonal, and current, only carrying the top-of-the-line for ladies with fashionable taste. Casual, elegant, or sophisticated, they carry it all. The customers are able to get ahold of many wonderfully made, beautiful pieces at a fraction of the cost.

New With Tags carries labels like Free People, Anthropologie, Eileen Fisher, Nightcap and more, and over 200 high-end designer jeans, all available for half off to 70-percent off the original retail price. Items that are accepted for consignment are on the floor for 90 days. The last 30 days the items are on sale, and each month she’ll have a new colored tag at 30 % off. Unsold items that the consignor no longer wants are donated to local charitable community organizations. Consignors will receive 40% of the selling price and can be paid in cash or with store credit. Stop in to pick up a consignor checklist and accepted brands list.

Berti’s eye for finding excellent clothes is impeccable, which makes the shopping too easy. Her curated collection of tasteful, eye-catching fashions, jewelry, and shoes is full of variety. Customers can try on anything at their leisure, in one of the spacious dressing rooms, or browse one of the many very well organized racks. New With Tags proudly carries sizes from 0-14, and caters to all sizes. Berti makes shopping for a great outfit that much easier. Her honesty and experience in consignment guarantees customers will always get the best deal, whether buying or selling.

You never know what you’ll find at the shop, and customers come back frequently to see what’s been added to the shop floor. New With Tags carries vintage, new and consigned items at excellent prices. This is one local shop you won’t want to miss, and it is good at keeping customers in the loop regularly with social media posts, sharing new arrivals in the store on an almost daily basis. Visit New With Tags for a perfect new Summer outfit, and expect friendly, personable staff who are ready to help with just about anything.

New With Tags is located at 585 12th St. in Paso Robles. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call (805) 226-5655.

–By Cassandra Frey

