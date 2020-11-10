Newly enlisted local soldier heading to basic training

–North County resident Sarah Weir recently joined the California Army National Guard and will be heading to basic training in January at US Army Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

Her military occupational skill will be 31B military police. Military police protect the lives and property on Army National Guard installations by enforcing military laws and regulations. They control traffic, prevent crime, and respond to all emergencies.

“She joined the California Army National Guard because she wants to serve her country as well as her community,” says Staff Sergeant Leo Castillo.

Weir is married and has a daughter. She was born and raised in Atascadero and now lives in Templeton. She graduated in 2011 from Del Rio High School in Atascadero.

Weir currently works for American Care Home as a caregiver.

Anyone interested in more information about joining the California Army National Guard may contact Staff Sergeant Castillo at (805) 538-8311, or follow him on Instagram.

