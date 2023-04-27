Newly-renovated Farmhouse Motel opening soon

Motel features 26 separate cottages

– Nomada Hotel Group this week announced the re-opening of Farmhouse, a new bed and breakfast style motel in Paso Robles. It is officially open for booking on May 9.

The newly-renovated motel is comprised of 26 separate cottages and is within walking distance of downtown Paso Robles. The property also features communal fire pits and fountains surrounded by citrus and olive trees.

Originally established in 1947 as a classic California motel, the new Farmhouse is a “whimsical take on farmhouse chic with bright and airy cottages.”

“The redesign was inspired by the layout of the cottages, space you rarely find in a downtown hotel,” said Kimberly Walker, founder and managing partner of Nomada Hotel Group, “We wanted to bring freshness and vibrancy to the property by activating the grounds with communal gardens throughout and extending that atmosphere to the interior.”

Rates start at $219 based on double occupancy, with a daily $20 amenity fee covering daily continental breakfast, use of Linus bicycles, and overnight parking.

In addition to Farmhouse, Nomada Hotel Group is set to debut River Lodge in the fall of 2023. The hotel is located at Highway 101 and Highway 46 West and features 27 accommodations, a large central pool, outdoor gardens, lobby market, indoor/outdoor bar, and full-service restaurant serving three meals daily. Guests will also have access to e-bikes for immediate access to downtown and the area’s surrounding wineries.

