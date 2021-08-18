Newsom opponent Larry Elder raises $4.5 Million in bid for governor

–Larry Elder, a nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, bestselling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and candidate for governor of California recently announced his first round of campaign fundraising numbers.

In a report soon to be filed with state regulators, the Elder for Governor 2021 campaign discloses that it has raised nearly $4.5 million in the first 19 days of Elder’s bid for the gubernatorial recall election scheduled for September 14, 2021.

The fundraising numbers are tallied from July 13, 2021, the day Elder announced his candidacy, to July 31, 2021, the end of the latest reporting period. Some 46,000 donors contributed, making the average daily donation over $235,000, and the average donation $84.00. This reflects the overwhelming grassroots support for Elder, the commonsense candidate now leading in the recall polls, Elder’s campaign said in a news release.

“The numbers announced by my campaign today solidify my candidacy to defeat Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election,” said Elder. “Californians have shown up and believe in our mission to recall Newsom and elect me in his place. Newsom can raise an unlimited amount of funds for this election; therefore, every single donation to my campaign counts, whether small or large.”

Elder said, “We are off to a tremendous start,” pledging to “continue to fight every single day for the people of California.”

Elder is leading the polls for Republicans vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in next month’s recall election.

