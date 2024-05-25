NFL Hall of Famer selling Paso Robles vineyard

– Terry Hoage, a former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer, along with his wife, Jennifer Hoage, an interior designer, have listed their property at 870 Arbor Road in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles for $7 million.

The property spans 26 acres and includes a 17.5-acre vineyard, a tasting room, and a winery. The vineyard has received accolades, including a 98-point rating from Robert Parker Wine Advocate. The estate’s grapes are sold to high-profile wineries such as Saxum, Turtle Rock, and Torrin.

The main residence, which is a licensed vacation rental, features three ensuite bedrooms with private patios. The house includes expansive windows, Cumaru wood floors, an art gallery system, and a steam shower. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry, white Macaubas quartzite countertops, a new Wolf range, professional series appliances, a wine cooler, multiple sinks, and a walk-in pantry.

A 14-foot grand island seats seven, and the dining room features a Mooii pendant chandelier. Additional amenities include a laundry room with Whirlpool appliances, whole house water filtration, water softener, zoned AC/heat, and a Lutron lighting system.

The guest house includes one bedroom, one bath, and a living area with vibrant views. The property also has a 1,000-square-foot multi-purpose workshop and studio for creative use or temperature-controlled storage for a wine collection.

The estate’s winery has a use permit to process up to 3,000 cases of wine per year, store case goods, and conduct public wine tastings. The landscape includes fruit trees, olive trees, and berries. Other features are a sustainable pond, a heated saltwater pool with a large spa, an alfresco dining patio with a fire pit and barbecue area, and a bocce court.

Connectivity is supported by 480-volt underground electric and fiber optic WiFi LAN. Water resources include a reliable well, four 5,000-gallon polyurethane tanks, a galvanized tank for fire suppression, irrigation, and winery water, and a 2,500-gallon tank for residential water storage.

The listing is available at https://vineyardprorealestate.com/properties/870-arbor-road-paso-robles-ca-us-93446-ns24080028.

