‘Night of 300 Dinners,’ raises money for Templeton PAC

–‘Night of 300 Dinners’ is back! This will be a special evening of fun, feasting, and entertainment. This fundraiser will support the Templeton Performing Arts Center (TPAC) and will be held at homes and venues all over North County on Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 4 p.m.

Musician Damon Castillo will kick things off with a concert at the TPAC from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m. for participants to pick up their informational packets for the evening. Following the concert, participants will drive to their particular dinner location. Dinners begin at 6 p.m.

Participants are invited to choose from a variety of imaginative dinner themes ranging from “Song of the South,” which features Southern comfort foods, to “A Polish Delight” with traditional Polish foods, to barbeque, to local wineries and restaurants. Those who are looking for an especially elegant evening might choose the five-course wine dinner at McPhee’s Grill. Castoro Cellars is getting in on the act as well, as the Udsens serve up a meal at their distillery. All dinners include optional wine and beer.

Participants can sign up for the full evening of music and their choice of dining experience by visiting the TPAC Foundation website: templetonPACfoundation.org or https://nightof300dinners.bpt.me/.

There is also an option for those who wish to attend only the concert portion of the evening; cost is $20. Concert tickets can also be purchased at the door; the TPAC box office will open at 3:30 p.m. prior to the 4:30 p.m. concert.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the TPAC’s general fund and will be put toward necessary maintenance and improvement projects for the facility.

