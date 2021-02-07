Nine locals apply for positions on planning commission and housing authority

–The Paso Robles City Council is meeting on Wednesday to make appointments to the Paso Robles Planning Commission and the Paso Robles Housing Authority.

The council is set to interview and select two local residents from the seven who have applied for the vacant positions on the planning commission:

Abigail Lopez

Robert Covarrubias

Dale Gustin

Joel Neel

Mario Guerra

Shannon Gonzalez

Melissa Godsey

The planning commission prepares and recommends city council consideration of the city’s general plan and zoning ordinances, including the formulation of policies for development and land uses. The commission also performs duties related to the review and approval/denial of development applications and subdivision maps.

The council is set to interview and select one local resident from the two who have applied for the vacant positions on the housing authority:

Charles Routh

David Anderson

The Paso Robles Housing Authority was established in the 1940s and is a separate agency from the City of Paso Robles. The authority is primarily responsible for the development and operation of affordable and quality housing projects within the city, including the Oak Park Housing Project and the Chet Dotter Senior Apartment Community. The Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is responsible for policy, fiscal management, and the appointment of the housing authority chief executive officer. There are seven commissioners, who serve overlapping four-year terms.

The city council meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. In compliance with the State and County Shelter at Home Orders, and as allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act, city council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents have three options.

1. Attend the meeting virtually – register prior to the meeting by sending your name and email address to CityClerk@PRCity.com

2. Attend the meeting by conference call – register by noon on the day of the meeting by calling 805-237-3850 and leaving your name and phone number.

3. Submit public comment by email before noon on the day of the meeting to CityClerk@PRCity.com

All public comments should include the author’s name and address. Written public comments should be submitted via email prior to noon the day of the meeting to be sure councilmembers have time to review.

