Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported by public health

17 deaths reported this week

— The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that 9 community members have died due to COVID-19— ranging in age from their 60s to their 80s— bringing the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 to 324.

In addition, the Health Department is reporting an additional 243 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. This brings the number of new cases over the last week to 435 and the 14-day average to 71. As of today, 33 community members are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 8 people in the

intensive care unit.

“Just this week alone, we reported that 17 members from across our community died from this awful disease. Our thoughts are with them and their families,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “These losses are tragic and, unfortunately, further proof that we need to continue

doing everything we can to battle against this deadly virus.”

Vaccines offer protection against severe impacts of COVID-19, including known variants, according to the public health department. More than 70.6-percent of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 63.2-percent are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide.

“We do have the power, tools and resources to protect ourselves and loved ones against COVID-19,” said Dr. Borenstein. “I can’t emphasize enough the importance of utilizing these tools and resources: wear a mask, get vaccinated and get tested.”

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

Click here for detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

