No-cost COVID-19 testing site moves to the Paso Robles Train Station

Site will be open at new location beginning Monday, August 23

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is moving the no-cost COVID-19 testing clinic in Paso Robles to the Paso Robles Train Station. This new location is more easily accessible to the community and will allow for additional hours.

“Making testing easily accessible is key to understanding the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “If you have COVID-19 symptoms or think you may have been exposed, please get tested.”

Testing is provided at no cost at the County’s sites. For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those who do not have medical insurance.

No-cost testing remains available in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo:

Paso Robles

Paso Robles Train Station

800 Pine Street

Monday- Friday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed 11-12 noon and 4-5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo

SLO Vets Hall

801 Grand Ave

Monday – Friday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed 11-12 noon and 4-5 p.m.

The county is contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community. Make an appointment at www.EmergencySLO.org/testing.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

