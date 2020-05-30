No injuries reported after four-car accident on Highway 46

–On Friday, May 29, at approximately 7:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Denker was on Union Road stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Highway-46 East. Officer Denker was preparing to make a left turn onto Hwy. 46 to proceed west.

A silver Nissan Altima driven by 21-year-old Nicholas Mccollum of Citrus Heights was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 46 while in the inner lane at approximately 60 miles per hour. A black Honda CR-V driven by 47-year-old Margarita Santiago of Paso Robles was traveling directly behind the silver Nissan.

A dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 25-year-old Louis Carlos of San Luis Obispo was also traveling eastbound on Hwy. 46 while in the outer lane at approximately 60 MPH.

Mccollum, the driver of the Nissan, reportedly believed he was about to proceed through a posted stop sign as he observed the white CHP patrol vehicle stopped, so he reportedly locked on the brakes to stop. This caused a chain reaction from the other motorists. The driver of the Honda immediately reacted by swerving toward the right. Subsequently, the right front of the Honda impacted the left side of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet was sent spinning out of control in a counter-clockwise motion as a result of being impacted by the Honda. The Chevrolet’s right rear end collided with the patrol vehicle’s front end before coming to rest.

The collision resulted in property damage only, no injuries were reported. DUI does not appear to be a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Share this post!



Related