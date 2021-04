No injuries reported after truck collides with travel trailer

–A traffic collision was reported Monday afternoon in Paso Robles near the intersection of Highway 46 E. and Golden Hill Road. The driver of a full-size Dodge truck collided into the back of a travel trailer.

No one was injured in the collision.

No further information is available at this time.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock.

