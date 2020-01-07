Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 7, 2020
No injuries reported after vehicle rollover on South River Road this morning 

Posted: 9:26 am, January 7, 2020 by News Staff

No injuries reported after vehicle rollover on South River Road

–This morning at 7:30 a.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to a vehicle rollover traffic collision on South River Rd. at Cary Street.

According to Paso Robles Police Officer Adam Katchum said, the driver of a green Chevy Colorado was making a left hand turn onto South River Rd when they collided with a Ford F-150 traveling northbound on South River Rd. The Chevy Colorado rolled multiple times and came to rest on the southbound lanes of South River Rd.

No injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

 

–Report and photos by Anthony Reed

